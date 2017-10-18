Jewel Williams, 80, died October 10, 2017, at Bolivar Medical Center in Cleveland.

Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, October 21, 2017, at Mount Olive M.B. Church with Pastor Bobby Williams officiating. Burial will follow in Westlawn Memorial Gardens under the direction of Brinson Funeral Home in Cleveland.

Visitation will be from 3-6 p.m. Friday, October 20, 2017, at the church.

Survivors include sons Larry Williams of Seattle, WA, Calvin Williams of Cleveland and Tyrone Williams of Horn Lake; daughters Cris Miller, Fannie Holmes and Gloria Williams, all of Cleveland; stepsons Richard Washington of Minnesota, I.D. Williams Jr. of Chicago, IL, Dennis Johnson of Merigold, Charlie Cleveland of Hattiesburg and Tyrone Usry of Springfield, IL; stepdaughters Eva Mae Williams of Greenville and Jessie Cleveland of Hattiesburg; brothers Charlie Augustus of Houston, TX, Robert Augustus of Warner Robins, GA; sisters Nancy Moore of East St. Louis, IL, Nettie Augustus and Doris Damper of Goefrey, IL, Bertha Augustus of Castleberry, FL, and Alice Augustus of Warner Robbins, GA; 14 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.