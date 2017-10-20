Ms. Mary Frances Costanzi, 86, of Rosedale passed away Wednesday, October 18, 2017, at Bolivar Medical Center.

Visitation will be from 9-10 a.m. Saturday, October 21, 2017, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Rosedale.

A Mass of Christian Burial will follow beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday, October 21, 2017, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Rosedale with Father Tom Mullally officiating. Interment will be in Beulah Cemetery.

Ms. Costanzi was born in Rosedale on August 29, 1931, to Armando Costanzi and Matilda Formigoni Costanzi. She graduated from Rosedale High School in 1950, and spent the rest of her life in this town she loved. She worked for many years as a bookkeeper with Rosedale Bank retiring in 1986. With a strong faith, she was a devoted member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church. Her family was most important to her, and she greatly enjoyed spending time with her nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Armando and Matilda Costanzi.

Ms. Costanzi is survived by her siblings Elizabeth Lewis of Rosedale, David A. Costanzi of Rosedale, and Nancy Herndon of Franklin, TN; and a host of nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers will be Marshall Herndon, Chris Herndon, Kelly Herndon, Ronnie Lewis, and David Lewis.

In memory of Ms. Costanzi, the family requests donations made to Sacred Heart Catholic Church or to the charity of your choice.

