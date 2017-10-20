Mrs. Mary Jane Vaughan Bullock, 84, of Merigold passed away Wednesday, October 18, 2017, at Joy Health and Rehab.

Visitation will be 2-3 p.m. Friday, October 20, 2017, at Morrison Chapel Baptist Church.

Celebration of Life services will immediately follow beginning at 3 p.m. Friday, October 20, 2017, at Morrison Chapel Baptist Church with Rev. John Thomas officiating. Interment will be in Delta Heights Memorial Garden Cemetery.

Mrs. Bullock was born in Ruleville on February 18, 1933, to Norman Washington Vaughan and Marie McCool Vaughan. On September 24, 1952, she married Robert Carlton “Pete” Bullock at Morrison Chapel Baptist Church where they were both members. Mrs. Bullock worked for 25 years at Baxter Laboratories. Having a passion for gardening and flowers, she opened Bullock’s Greenhouse and happily operated it for over 30 years. She was also a great cook who could make delicious biscuits from scratch every morning.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Robert Carlton “Pete” Bullock; parents, Norman Washington Vaughan and Marie McCool Vaughan; and sister, Virginia Vaughan.

Mrs. Bullock is survived by her sons, Norman Bullock (Lisa) of Pace, Dennis Bullock of Merigold, Kenny Bullock (Laura) of Greenville, and Steven Bullock (Martha) of Merigold; ten grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; siblings, Norma Caldwell of Hardy, Billy Vaughan of Horn Lake, Thomas Vaughan of Duck Hill, Jerry Vaughan (Becky) of Grenada, Patricia Ann Ingram (James) of Grenada, David Vaughan (Dale) of Sweatman, and Brenda Davis (John) of Grenada; and a host of beloved nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers will be Levi Bullock, Jacob Bullock, John David, Colvis Caldwell, Donald Gant, and Jimmy Alford.

The family would like to send out a special thank you to the entire staff of Joy Health and Rehab for their kindness, care, and dedication.

In memory of Mrs. Bullock, the family requests donations made to the Alzheimer’s Foundation.

