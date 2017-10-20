Mrs. Wilma Jean Weeks Moody, 76, of Pontotoc passed away on October 17, 2017, in Tupelo.

Visitation will be 2-3 p.m. on Saturday, October 21, 2017, at Ray Funeral Home.

Celebration of Life Services will follow beginning at 3 p.m. on Saturday, October 21, 2017, at Ray Funeral Home with Rev. Bobby Lynn Allred. Interment will be in New Cleveland Cemetery.

Wilma was born on January 6, 1941, to Buster Vernon Weeks and Eva Mae Walpole Weeks in Bolivar County. On October 6, 1956, she married Abner Carroll Moody in Cleveland. She enjoyed fishing, hunting, cooking, and gardening in her flowerbeds. Wilma never met a stranger that she did not take in to show complete compassion and kindness. When she took someone in, she immediately considered them family and treated them as so. Everyone that crossed her path also loved her dearly.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Abner Carroll Moody; parents, Buster Vernon Weeks and Eva Mae Walpole Weeks; children, John Randall Moody, Michael Lee Moody, and Larry Wayne Moody; and siblings, Maggie Williams, Alice Kirkland, Francis West, Birdie Shaeffer, Virginia Knight, Bill Weeks, Lawrence Weeks, Tommy Weeks, and Richard Vernon Weeks.

Mrs. Moody is survived by her children, Teresa Norris (Craig) of Pontotoc, Richard Vernon “Ricky” Moody (Roylene) of Merigold, and Elizabeth Ann “Beth” Roberson of Pontotoc; grandchildren, James Johnathan Kimble (Bridgett), Joann Terry (James), Jamie Norris, Joseph Moody, Melissa Moody Shaffer (Joshua), Tim Baker (Lacy), Lucas Baker, Hunter Baker, William Lynn “Bill” Dixon (Rachel), Bobby Lynn Allred (Gana), Lauren Moody, Tim McKnight (Terri), Richard Vernon Moody Jr., James Randall Moody, Sonya Abels (Chad), Timothy Roberson, and Anthony Roberson (Sharlene); 29 great-grandchildren; 5 great great-grandchildren; siblings; Shirley Cloud (Jimmy) of Orange, TX, and Nell Cooper of Gladewater, TX; and a host of nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers will be John Earl Moody, James Earl Kelly, Mark Kelly, James Terry, Todd Falletta, Danny Fewell, and Johnny Roberson.

Honorary Pallbearers will be her grandsons Johnathan Kimble, Joseph Moody, Richard Vernon Moody Jr., James Randall Moody, Anthony Roberson, and Timothy Roberson.

