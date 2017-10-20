Joyce T. Marble, 58, of Drew died Tuesday, October 17, 2017, at Bolivar Medical Center in Cleveland.

Funeral service will be at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, October 22, 2017, at Holly Grove Church in Drew with Rev. William Blackmon officiating. Burial will follow in Mt. Galilee Cemetery in Ruleville.

Visitation will be from 5-7 p.m. Saturday, October 21, 2017, at Byas Funeral Home in Ruleville.

Survivors include son Adam Marble of Drew; daughter Alisha Marble of Drew; brother Tony Towers of Chicago; and sisters Kathleen Edward and Judy Johnson, both of Chicago.

