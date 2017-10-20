Daisy J. Morgan, 55, of Ruleville died Friday, October 13, 2017, at Greenwood Leflore Hospital.

Funeral service will be at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, October 21, 2017, at Ruleville Central High School with Elder Lemar Moore officiating. Burial will follow in Mt. Galilee Cemetery in Ruleville.

Visitation will be from 2-4 p.m. Friday, October 20, 2017, with family hour from 4-6 p.m. at Byas Funeral Home in Ruleville.

Survivors include husband James Morgan of Ruleville; daughters Starshema Shipp and Charshayla Morgan, both of Ruleville, and Chiquita Bracey of Drew; brothers Alvin James of Ruleville, Jessie James of Indianapolis, IN, and Davis James of Belzoni; sisters Mildred Robinson of Marron, IN, Linda Allen, Billy James, Annie Laura Carter and Vera James, all of Ruleville, and Dorothy A. Carter of New York; and 4 grandchildren.

