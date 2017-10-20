Sylvester Watts, 71, of Drew died Saturday, October 14, 2017, at his home.

Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, October 21, 2017, at Christian Union in Drew with Rev. Anthony Pitts officiating.

Visitation will be from 2-6 p.m. Friday, October 20, 2017, at Byas Funeral Home in Ruleville.

Survivors include wife Willie Watts of Drew; sons Sylvester Watts Jr. of Memphis and Derrick Watts of Drew; daughters Linda Willis, Candice Ables and Brenda Ingram, all of Drew; brothers James Watts, Roosevelt Watts, Robert Lee Watts, L.W. Watts and Andrew Watts, all of Nashville; sister Rosie Mae Watts of Nashville; 15 grandchildren; and 6 great-grandchildren.

