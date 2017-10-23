Patricia Robyn Ezell Webster, 54, of Cleveland passed away on Saturday, October 21, 2017.

Patricia was born on September 27, 1963, to Thoy and Pauline (Hanson) Ezell in Little Rock, AR. She grew up in the Scott Community and graduated England High School in 1981 in England, AR. Pat received her Bachelor’s Degree in Speech and Theater Arts from Central Arkansas University. She married Clint L. Webster on May 14, 1988, and they lived in Greenville for a few years. While there she was a dispatcher for Washington County Sheriff's Department. She was also a former Department of Human Services Child Support Counselor and had worked at Delta State University as a Senior Secretary for the Division of Family & Consumer Sciences and currently as administrative assistant for The Delta Center for Culture and Learning Mississippi Delta National Heritage Area. She had worked for the State of Mississippi for over 27 years. Pat had a few hobbies she enjoyed such as bicycling, sewing, car enthusiast and loved anything Snoopy related.

Pat is preceded in death by her parents Thoy and Pauline Ezell.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, October 25, 2017, from noon-1 p.m. at Cleveland Funeral Home in Cleveland.

Funeral services will follow at 1p.m. Wednesday, October 25, 2017, in the Cleveland Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be at the New Cleveland Cemetery. Dr. Steve Huber will officiate the services.

She is survived by husband Clint L. Webster of Cleveland; brother Tom Ezell of Scott, AR; sister Karol Ann Chandler-Ezell of Nacogdoches, TX; 2 nieces Sasha Rose Chandler-Ezell, and Robyn Dallas Chandler-Ezell, both of Nacogdoches, TX.

Pallbearers are Mark Couey, Rolando Herts, Larry Ezell, Gary Ezell and Tom Ezell.

Charitable donations may be made to:

American Cancer Society P.O. Box 22718, Oklahoma City, OK 73123

Web: http://www.cancer.org

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105

Web: http://www.stjude.org

MS State University College of Veterinary Medicine P O Box 6100, Mississippi State MS 39762

Web: http://www.cvm.msstate.edu

