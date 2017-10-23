Anna Elizabeth Jenkins Taylor, 93 of Rosedale passed away October 21, 2017, at her home.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday, October 23, 2017, at the home of Becky and Bill Lewis, 200 Parker Road, Rosedale. A second visitation will be held from 9-10 a.m. with services following beginning at 10 a.m. at The First Baptist Church in Rosedale on Tuesday, October 24, 2017. Interment will be in Beulah Cemetery.

Elizabeth was born February 19, 1924, to Anna Elizabeth Moon Jenkins and Charles Michael Jenkins. Her mother died in childbirth and she was raised by her maternal grandmother Laura Catherine Moon.

She married Owen Herbert Taylor in September, 1942. He died in February 1968.

Elizabeth was a very industrious lady. After the death of her husband she attended Delta State University and obtained her undergraduate and masters degrees within five years while working and raising four children. She taught Special Education in the West Bolivar School system until she was 73. She was a wonderful mother to her four children and led a life exemplified by kindness and giving. A true Christian, she was a devoted member of the First Baptist Church of Rosedale for 65 years.

She is survived by her children and their spouses Owen Taylor and Debra Ferguson of Brandon, Phillip and Brenda Taylor of Potts Camp, Becky and Bill Lewis of Rosedale and Anna and Donny Caffey of Rosedale. She also leaves her special niece Lavona Vesley of Mobile, AL.

Grandchildren and their spouses John Lewis and Andrea Drummond; Anna and Tim Mulrooney; the Reverends Sarah and Josh Condon; Phil and Kate Taylor; Clara and Ephraim Woolf; Mary and Oakley Kelly; Donny and Amanda Caffey; David and Brooke Lewis and Aaron Taylor.

Great-grandchildren Neil Condon, Samuel Taylor, Lizzie Mulrooney, Jane Woolf, Liam Kelly, Paul Taylor, Emmett Mulrooney, Clark Woolf, Hank Kelly, Lilly Taylor, Annie Condon, Cole Caffey, Drummond Lewis, Margaret Taylor, Miles Kelly, Cora Caffey, and Sidney Clare Woolf.

Pallbearers will be John Lewis, Tim Mulrooney, Josh Condon, Ephraim Woolf, Oakley Kelly, Donny Caffey Jr., David Lewis and Aaron Taylor.

In lieu of flowers please send memorials to: Samaritan's Purse, PO Box 1270, Charlotte NC 28201; First Baptist Church Missions, PO Box 459, Rosedale; Friends of Rosedale, PO Box 265, Rosedale, MS 38769; Beulah Cemetery Association, PO Box 45, Rosedale, MS.

To view and sign the online guestbook, go to http://www.rayfuneralhome.net