Mr. David Allen Meredith, 61, of Cleveland passed away Friday, October 20, 2017, at his home.

Visitation was 2-4 p.m. Sunday, October 22, 2017, at Ray Funeral Home.

Celebration of Life services was at 11 a.m. Monday, October 23, 2017, at Ray Funeral Home with Bro. Ike Raley officiating. Interment followed in Memorial Garden Cemetery in Clarksdale.

David was born in Marks on July 30, 1956, to Benjamin Franklin Meredith and Martice Williams Meredith. On August 13, 1979, he married Rena Swindoll in Clarksdale. He worked for 20 years at Kroger as Dairy and Produce Manager. Upon leaving Kroger, he found his true life calling as he became “Daddy David” and “Poppa” to numerous children in the Cleveland area. He and his wife had a hand in loving and helping raise many children over the years, and he thought of them all as family. In his free time he enjoyed collecting hot wheels, riding his bike, spending time with his beloved dogs named Rebel and Frank, and enjoying his large collection of music.

He is preceded in death by his father Benjamin Franklin Meredith; mother Martice Meredith Cagle; and sister Laura Riley.

David is survived by his wife Rena Meredith of Cleveland; son Allen Meredith of Cleveland; daughters, Leigh Anne Meredith (Jeremiah) of Olive Branch and Ashley Meredith (Abigail) of Starkville; grandchildren, Gunner Burns of Olive Branch and Maddox Meredith of Starkville; sisters, Diane York (Ken) of Nesbit and Janice Scaife of Camden; brother, Tim Cagle of Clarksdale; and 18 nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers were Brant Arbuckle, Paxton McKnight, Trace Steadman, Hayden Milbrand, Larson Ingram, Zachary Steadman, Hunter Baker, and Nathan Dees. Honorary pallbearers will be Colton Saxon, Kale Hafford, John Carson Taylor, and Ford Murphy.

In memory of David, the family requests donations made to The Alzheimer’s Association, a charity near and dear to his wife’s heart.

