Patricia Denice Jackson Holt, 57, of Austella, GA, died Tuesday, October 17, 2017.

Funeral service will be ay 11 a.m. Tuesday, October 24, 2017, at Jerusalem M.B. Church in Mound Bayou with Rev. Eric Bridgett officiating. Burial will follow in Jerusalem Cemetery.

Visitation will be 2-6 p.m. Monday, October 23, 2017, at Delta Burial Corp. in Mound Bayou.

Mrs. Holt was born April 29, 1960, in Mound Bayou and went to John F. Kennedy High School.

She is survived by her husband Clinton R. Holt; children Alicia Holt and Derrince Holt, both of Power Springs, GA; mother Bessie Jackson of Mound Bayou; brothers Jarson Jackson and Clinton Jackson; sisters Audry Jackson, Debra Jackson, Karen Jackson, Metra Jackson, Almita Jackson, Glenis Jackson, Sonya Jackson and Bethena Jackson; and a host of nephews, nieces, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.