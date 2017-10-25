Isaac Holmes Jr., 71, of Winstonville died October 19, 2017, at University Medical Center in Jackson.

Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, October 28, 2017, at St. Andrews M.B. Church in Shelby with Rev. Eugene Anderson officiating. Burial will follow in Shiloh Cemetery in Winstonville.

Visitation will be from 2-6 p.m. Friday, October 27, 2017, at Byas Funeral Home in Shelby.

Survivors include wife Mary Holmes of Winstonville; sons Irving Holmes, Isaac Holmes III, Jeffery Holmes, Kevin Holmes, all of Memphis, Tommy Holmes of Mound Bayou, and Howard Holmes of Southaven; daughters Loretta Holmes of Chattanooga, Estella Pinkton of Memphis; and Breanna Holmes of Winstonville; sisters Gloria Williams of Winstonville, Beatrice Williams of Memphis, Leola Fields of Little Rock, and Louisa Flowers of Chicago; 28 grandchildren; 1 great-grandchild; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.