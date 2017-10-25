Julius C. Smith, 72, of Ruleville died Tuesday, October 17, 2017, at his home.

Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, October 28, 2017, at New Jerusalem M.B. Church in Ruleville with Rev. Timothy Wright officiating. Burial will follow in Mt. Galilee Cemetery in Ruleville.

Visitation will be from 1-5 p.m. Friday, October 27, 2017, at T.L. Redmon Funeral Home in Cleveland.

Survivors include wife Mattie Smith of Ruleville; sons John Clark of St. Louis, MO, Ontario Smith and Lafagus Parker, both of Ruleville, and Charles Davis of Drew; daughter Shanell Townsend of Ruleville; brothers Arthur Smith of Evansville, IN, and Freddie Smith of Rialto, CA; 16 grandchildren; and 5 great-grandchildren.

