Mr. John L. Lewis, 68, of Rosedale died Sunday, October 22, 2017, at his home.

Funeral service will be a 11 a.m. Saturday, October 28, 2017, at Beulah Community Church with Rev. R.L. Young officiating. Burial will follow in Mt. Moriah Cemetery in Beulah.

Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. Friday, October 27, 2017, at Redmon Funeral Home Chapel in Rosedale.