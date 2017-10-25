Audis O’Neal Goss, 85 of Monticello, AR, passed away Sunday, October 22, 2017, at her residence in Monticello.

She was born September 13, 1932, in Itta Bena to the late James Robert O’Neal and Nola Whinery O’Neal.

Survivors include her daughter, Sarah Goss Paden and husband Jack of Monticello; one brother, Bob O’Neal and wife Diane of Tupelo; three sisters, Dean Tucker of Aberdeen, Frances Tackett and husband Marion of Chattanooga, TN, and Doni Bowers and husband Ed of Tupelo; a sister-in-law, Linn Goss of Fort Worth, TX; three grandsons, Marshall Henderson and wife, Jill-Curry of Fort Payne, AL, Trey Peden and wife Christy of Richland and J.T. Henderson of Fort Worth, TX; one granddaughter, Roxanne Stanton and husband Mark of Clinton; seven great-grandchildren, Aubrey, Myles, Smith, Addyson, Max, Roscoe and George; and her loving caring sitters, Valerie Simmons, Kim Hokes and Linda Carrington.??

Funeral service will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, October 26, 2017, at Second Baptist Church in Monticello, AR.

Visitation will be from 9:30-10:30 a.m. prior to the funeral service at the church.

Graveside service at 4 p.m. with Rev. Ray Hearron and Rev Bob O’Neal officiating in Mt. Pisgah Cemetery in Teoc.

