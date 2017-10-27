Mae Lois McCall Raymond, 68, originally from Meridian and formerly from Gunnison, transitioned her life to Christ peacefully at her home alongside her family and friends.

Mrs. Raymond was born on June 10, 1949, to the late Mae Bell Henry and Chip Van Horn.

She graduated from Harrison High School in 1967 and continued her education at Mississippi Valley State University. Throughout the ‘70s she began her journey as a school teacher in Rosedale, Gunnison, and Ruleville, where she taught for 35 years of her journey.

Mrs. Raymond heart was filled with love and so much joy to receive from a person. Her helping hand was always available and did not mind helping others achieve. Although, her health rapidly declined from earth it was indeed an increase for Heaven.

She leaves her survival memories among her sister Patricia Henry of Meridian; her two wonderful children her daughter Esperanza Raymond and her son Demorris Raymond, both of Texas, three beautiful grandchildren Tamia Jones, Jaylah Traylor, both of Texas, and Demorria Raymond of Shelby; also a host of family and friends.

Visitation services will be held at Eternal Rest Funeral home on Friday from 3-7p.m. and funeral will be Saturday at 11a.m. at Eternal Rest Chapel located in Desoto, Texas.

The family of Mrs. Raymond would like to extend their thanks, calls, prayers, help and concern and is forever grateful for the sacrifices and commitments made along her journey.