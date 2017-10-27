Georgia A. Moses, 71, of Shaw died October 21, 2017.

Funeral service will be at noon Saturday, October 28, 2017, at Spring Hill Baptist Church in Shaw. Burial will follow in Pilgrim Green Church Cemetery under the direction of Dillon Funeral Home in Leland.

Visitation will be from 3-5 p.m. Friday, October 27, 2017, at Spring Hill Baptist Church.

Ms. Georgia was preceded in death by her parents Walter Luster and Lillian Atkins; and her husband Edward Moses, who she married in 1965.

She attended and finished high school in Helena, AR, and attended Phillip Community College and received her LPN license and worked as a nurse until her retirement.

She confessed her faith in Christ at an early age. In 1960, she joined Bethlehem NO. 2 under Rev. Clarence Hunt Jr. She later joined Pilgrim Green M.B. Church under the leadership of Pastor Kenneth Davis. She worked faithfully in the church as a missionary, Sunday school teacher, substitute Bible class teacher, Super Kids Academy, Prayer Warrior and anything else she could do to promote the church’s ministry until her illness.

She leaves to cherish her memories a sister Earlean Carter of Detroit; her caregiver, Rendia Lark of Cleveland; a sister-in-law Doretha Atkins of Columbus, GA; two godsons Pastor Anthony Pitts of Shelby and Pastor Jimmy Barnett of Beulah; and a host of nieces and nephews; and her Pilgrim Green/Spring Hill Church family in Shaw.