Clara Jones Bueche, 73, of Senatobia, formerly of Longview, TX, passed away Sunday, October 29, 2017, at her home.

Visitation will be held Monday, October 30, 2017, from 5-7 p.m. at Cleveland Funeral Home in Cleveland.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, October 31, 2017, in the Cleveland Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will be in the North Cleveland Cemetery. Brother Larry Weaver and Reverend Joey Williams will officiate the services.

Clara was born June 24, 1944, to Stephen Turner Jones and Myrtle Bell Strawbridge Jones in Shaw.

She attended Boyle High School. Clara was a former Avon agent for many years. Clara was a member of Pace Pentecostal Church where she had been a Sunday School teacher for many years. She was currently attending Hope Church of God in Oakland.

She was preceded in death by her parents Stephen and Myrtle Jones; son Jerry Curtis Tanksley Jr.; a great grandson M.J. Scott; and 15 brothers and sisters.

Clara is survived by 2 daughters Donna Tanksley Kennedy of Kilgore, TX, and Kathryn Tanksley Simmons of Sardis; 2 brothers Bud Jones of Mobile, AL, and Clint Jones of Cleveland; sister Jeanette Craddock of Nashville, TN; 8 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers will be Bryan Hollis, Mason Scallions, Troy Scallions, Terry Weaver, Jerry Jones, Mike Jones. Honorary pallbearer is Paul Jones.

Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association. P.O. Box 96011 Washington, D.C. 20090-6011. www.alz.org

The on-line guest register may be viewed and signed at www.clevelandfuneralhome.net.