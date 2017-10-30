Albert Cleveland “A.C.” Prewitt Jr., 87, of Merigold died October 29, 2017, at Bolivar Medical Center in Cleveland.

A visitation will be held from 1-2 p.m. prior to the funeral.

Celebration of Life services will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, November 1, 2017, at Ray Funeral Home. Interment will follow in New Cleveland Cemetery. Brother Tim McCarter and Brother Carl Prewitt will officiate.

He was born October 13, 1930, in Bolivar County to Albert Cleveland Prewitt and Pearl Elizabeth Moore Prewitt. He received a Bachelor’s Degree in mechanical engineering from Mississippi State University. He worked for over 25 years for Delta State University.

He was a veteran. He served during the Korean War with the Air Force. He was a member of the Cleveland Church of Christ and Cleveland Noon Lions Club.

He was preceded in death by his parents; five brothers, Elmer Prewitt of Boyle, Grady Prewitt of Merigold, Dois Prewitt of North Carolina, Roy Prewitt of Kentucky and Monroe Prewitt of Benoit; three sisters Beatrice Prewitt of Memphis, Alice Prewitt of Merigold and Nell Malone of Birmingham.

He is survived by one sister Frances Shivers of Merigold and a host of nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers will be Sean Doherty, Justin Braswell, Chuck Hudson, Brad Shivers, Bern Prewitt, Jr. and Murat Gur.

In memory of Mr. A.C., donations may be made to the charity of your choice.

