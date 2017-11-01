Nannie Biagioli Bailey, 98, of Shaw passed away Saturday, October 28, 2017, at her daughter’s home.

A visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, November 1, 2017, at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Shaw and a rosary will follow.

Visitation will also be from 10-11 a.m. Thursday, November 2, 2017, at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Shaw.

A Mass of Christian burial will follow beginning at 11 a.m. at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Shaw with Father Tom Mullally serving as the officiate and Father Charles Buccatini co-officiating. Interment will be at Shaw Cemetery.

Nannie Biagioli was born of July 1, 1919, in Shaw, daughter of Dominic Biagioli and Anna Pirani Biagioli. On December 21, 1939, she married Charles Dexter Bailey in Litton. Mrs. Bailey was employed by Greganti Five and Dime for many years, and after retirement she and her husband, Dexter, went to work for Greenville Mills where she made many long time friends. Mrs. Bailey was an active member of the Ladies Auxiliary while attending St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Shaw. Lather, she moved to Leland and became a member of St. James Catholic Church.

Nannie had a love for animals, especially cats. She quickly became known as the Leland Cat Lady, and many folks dropped cats at her home. She graciously took them in and cooked for them. It was a running joke with her family that the cats got to eat better than some of them. She also had a love for crocheting and she made many beautiful pieces that she passed along to many friends and family. She also loved to work jigsaw puzzles, play bingo, and bowl as long as her knees held out.

Her sense of humor was like none other and she loved to make people laugh by telling jokes. Most times she would burst out laughing before the punchline was ever told.

Mrs. Bailey was preceded in death by her parents, Dominic Biagioli and Anna Pirani Biagioli; sisters, Amerina Mei (Louis), Florinda Pieralisi (Gus), and Levia Lyons (Paul); two brothers, Ramiro Biagioli and Evo Biagioli (Helen). She also lost two sons, Charles Dexter Bailey Jr. and Lloyd Allen Bailey.

She is survived by one daughter, Mary Louise Olson (Bob) of Leland; five grandsons, Charles Dexter “Jargo” Bailey III of Humble, TX, James “Sluggo” Bailey (Rachel) of Brandon, Michael Lloyd of Iuka, R. Christopher Welch (Melanie) of Independence, KY, and Zachary S. Duer of Cincinnati, OH; 11 great-grandchildren Brianna Bailey, Victoria Bailey, Jame “J.J.” Bailey, Hayley Welch, Taylor Welch, Madison Welch, Peyton Welch, Brandy Welch, Dylan Duer, Blaine Bailey, and Elizabeth Bailey; sister Mary Virginia Biagioli of Greenville; two sisters-in-law Helen Biagioli of Cleveland, and Barbara Bramuchi of Shelby; and 14 beloved nieces and nephews.

The family wishes to thamk the administrator and staff of Magnolia Gardens, Julie Peyton, and the staff of Grace Hospice, Especially Andela and Emily who were regular caregivers; Dr. Darrell Blaylock, who cared for Ms. Bailey for many years and his wife, Mary, whom Ms. Bailey felt was like family. Thanks also to the members of South Main Church of Christ, where Mary Louise and Bob worshipped, for the many weeks of food, cards, texts, phone calls, visits, and the love shown during this difficult time.

We thank everyone for attending today and for those who diligently prayed for us during the past years since mama was in assisted living.

