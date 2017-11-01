Robert "Bob" Franklin Harper, 77, of Cleveland passed away Monday October 30, 2017, at Delta Regional Medical Center in Greenville.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, November 1, 2017, from 5-7 p.m. at Cleveland Funeral Home.

Funeral Service will be held Thursday, November 2, 2017, at 2 p.m. in the Cleveland Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in North Cleveland Cemetery. Rev. Chris Harris will officiate the services.

Bob was born on April 16, 1940, to Tillman Owen and Ruth Ann (Williams) Harper in Grubbs, AR. Bob moved to Flint, MI, for a while and several other cities before moving to Cleveland, where he has lived for the last 40 years. He was a retired truck driver and operated several nightclubs in the area.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents Tillman Owen Harper and Ruth Ann Williams Harper; his brother Owen Harper; and his sisters Maxine Harper and Patsy McClain.

Pallbearers will be Kenny Beevers, Carl Bowles, Allen Camp, Brian McCune, Jeff Collums and John Ferguson. Honorary pallbearer will be James Garrett.

Bob is survived by sister, Wilma Peacock of Cleveland; son Robert Harper of Midland, MI; sons Michael Harper of Michigan and Jimmy Harper of Flint, MI; daughters Karen Harper of Flint, MI, Tina Johnson of Batesville, MS. He also leaves a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Margaret Jones Little

Margaret Jones Little, 68, died October 28, 2017, at Bolivar Medical Center in Cleveland.

Funeral service will be at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, November 4, 2017, at St. Paul M.B. Church with Frederick Ford officiating. Burial will be in Westlawn Memorial Gardens.

Visitation will be from 2-5 p.m. Friday, November 3, 2017, at Brinson Funeral Home in Cleveland.

Survivors include mother Ella Mae Randle Jones of Pontiac, MI; husband Reneal Little of Cleveland; children Wanda Jones of Memphis, Jacqueline Jones and Bobby Jones, both of Cleveland, and Patrick Mitchell of Cleveland; sisters Bessie Jones Renfrow and Mary Jones, both of Pontiac, MI; and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, cousins, other relatives and friends.