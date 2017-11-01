Carla Catrice Moore, 33, of Memphis died October 25, 2017, at her home.

Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, November 4, 2017, at New Stone Church in Rosedale with Rev. Calvin Williams officiating. Burial will follow in Old Morning Star Cemetery in Benoit.

Visitation will be from 2-6 p.m. Friday, November 3, 2017, at Byas Funeral Home in Cleveland and one hour prior to the service at the church.

Survivors include father James Webber; mother Bobbie Giles of Stringtown; daughters Kyris Katrice Moore and Tayliajh Tierra Moore of Massachusetts; brothers Lavarus Giles of Evansville, IN, James Giles of Benoit, and Ricy and Cordell Giles of Hyannis, MA; and sisters Kienna Giles and Sequinna Hicks of Benoit.