Vergie R. Hamer-Faulkner, 64, of Memphis, formerly of Ruleville, died Wednesday, October 25, 2017, at Methodist University Hospital in Memphis.

Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, November 4, 2017, at William Chapel Church in Ruleville with Minister Oscar Espinoza officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Galilee Cemetery in Ruleville.

Visitation will be from 1-5 p.m. Friday, November 3, 2017, at T.L. Redmon Funeral Home in Cleveland and beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday at the church.

Survivors include husband Curtis Faulkner of Holly Springs; sons Archie Conway Jr. and Terrance Conway, both of Memphis; daughters Lisa Fields and Tamera Espinoza, both of Memphis; brothers Robert Lee Taylor and Henry Taylor, both of Memphis, Albert Taylor of Indianola, J.D. Randle of Cleveland and Jerry Lee Taylor of Chicago; sisters Gloria Taylor and Elnora Taylor, both of Chicago, Georgia M. Turner of Ruleville and Dorothy Gordan of Memphis; 19 grandchildren; and 8 great-grandchildren.

Online guestbook may be viewed and signed at www.tlredmonfuneralhome.com