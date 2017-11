Valerie “Val” McClellan, 37, of Cleveland died Friday, October 27, 2017, at her home.

Funeral service will be at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, November 4, 2017, at T.L. Redmon Funeral Home Chapel in Cleveland with Pastor Frederick Ford officiating. Burial will follow in Delta Heights Cemetery in Cleveland.

Visitation will be from 1-5 p.m. Friday, November 3, 2017, at the funeral home and beginning at 10 a.m. prior to the service.

Survivors include son Wayne Richard Harris Jr. of Cleveland; brother Richard McClellan IV of Springfield, MO; sisters Amy McClellan of Memphis, Schnique Williams of Waterloo, IA, Rachel Smith and Maggie McClellan, both of Cleveland.

