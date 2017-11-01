Matlean W. Lee, 61, of Cleveland died Thursday, October 26, 2017, at Bolivar Medical Center in Cleveland.

Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, November 4, 2017, at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah Witnesses Church with Bro. Eddie Forrest officiating. Burial will follow in Delta Heights Cemetery in Cleveland.

Visitation will be from 1-5 p.m. Friday, November 3, 2017, at T.L. Redmon Funeral Home in Cleveland.

Survivors include brothers George Washington of Dermott, AR, Jessie Washington of Cleveland, Alvin Thompson of Cleveland, Charlie Thompson of Cleveland, Ricke W. Davis and Marcus W. Davis, both of Chicago, IL; sisters Shirley Washingto of Atlanta, GA, Patricia Washington of Minneapolis, MN, and Emma Bellfield of Greenville.

Online guestbook may be viewed and signed at www.tlredmonfuneralhome.com