Wesley Levell Lloyd Sr., 45, of Gunnison died Thursday, October 26, 2017, at Bolivar Medical Center in Cleveland.

Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, November 4, 2017, at West Bolivar Middle School in Rosedale with Dr. Samuel L. Jones officiating. Burial will follow in Morning Star Cemetery in Gunnison under the direction of Brinson Funeral Home in Cleveland.

Visitation will be from 3-6 p.m. Friday, November 3, 2017, at Changing Your World Ministries in Rosedale.

Wesley is survived by his wife of 27 years Jacqueline Lloyd of Gunnison; his mother Daisy Lloyd of Gunnison; sons, Wesley Levell Lloyd Jr. of Cleveland, Ladarian Kewontae Lloyd of Rosedale, Marquez Devontrey Holmes of Memphis, and Neyo’Miah Skinner of Gunnison; daughter Taylor Nicole Lloyd of Gunnison; god-daughter Kajuandria Graham of Atlanta, GA; god-sons Macs Taylor of Memphis, and Daniel Lee of Radcliff, KY; father-in-law Charlie Barnett of Gunnison; mother-in-law Mattie Shelton of Rosedale; sisters Brenda (Willie) Phillips of Rosedale, Katherine Wilson of Canton and Sylvia (Junior) Lloyd of Gunnison; brothers Oscar (Rita) Lloyd Jr. of Greenville, John (Mary) Johnson and James Johnson, both of Chicago, IL, Wesley (Rose) Lewis Jr. of Pace, Gus Watkins of Mound Bayou and Willie James Lloyd of Rochester, NY; grandsons Chandler Rashard Lloyd and Paxton Lamar Lloyd both of Cleveland; sisters-In-law Shirley (Larry) Johnson of Ridgeland, Charledria (Travis) McGee of Cordova, TN, Phinikki Lawrence of Houston, TX, Jackie (Earl) Gilmore of Arlington, TX, Marjani Shelton of Nantucket, MA, Zenith (Darnell) Hemphill of Greenville, Gwendolyn Shelton of Rosedale, Aleydia Crawford of Gunnison; brothers-in-law Christopher (Jennifer) Smith of Indianapolis, ID, Deyonta K. Crawford and Rodney Barnett both of Gunnison; aunt Maxine Stewart of Detroit, MI; special nephews William Lloyd of Starkville and Justin Lloyd of Gunnison; special friends Dave Thompson of Gunnison, Dexter Crout of Mound Bayou, Willie Horn of Winstonville and Richard Horn of Clarksdale; special cousins Christopher Richardson of Nashville, TN, Sidney Stewart of Detroit, MI, Don Lee of Rosedale, Subrener Williams of Greenville and Webster Armstrong of Benoit; a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins.