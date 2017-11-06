Sarah Dean McCain Jones, 83, of Cleveland passed away on Thursday November 2, 2017, at the Allegiance Specialty Hospital in Greenville.

Visitation was held Saturday, November 4, 2017, from 4-6 p.m. at Cleveland Funeral Home.

Funeral services were Sunday, November 5, 2017, at 2 p.m. at Morrison Chapel Baptist Church in Cleveland. Burial followed in North Cleveland Cemetery.

Rev. John Thomas officiated.

Sarah was born on February 10, 1934, to George and Susie (Bailey) McCain in Bolivar County. She attended Drew schools. Sarah worked at Baxter Healthcare for 16 years in Quality Control. She was a member of Morrison Chapel Baptist Church 40+ years where she was a member of the WMU. Sarah was a flea market enthusiast. Sarah loved her God, family, church, the Atlanta Braves, gospel music and her home.

Sarah was preceded in death by her parents George and Susie McCain; her husband Paul Jones Jr.; her son Jimmy Jones; her sisters Ruth Jeanette Palmer and Virginia Anne Clardy; her brother George McCain and son-in-law Jerry Creel.

Pallbearers will be Greg Jackson, Carl Norwood, Jackie Herbison, Michael Mounce, William “Bill” Avritt and Mark Williams.

Honorary pallbearers will be Phil Gillis, Richard Heffner, Jessie Palacious, George C. McCain, Mike McCain, Donald McCain, Chris McCain, Ted Ballard, James Reed Jones, Robert M. Jones and great-grandson Ethan King.

Sarah is survived by daughter LaNita Jones of Cleveland; daughter Paula Creel of Cleveland; son Robert C. “Bobby” Jones and wife Jane of Bossier City, LA; brother Roy McCain and wife Joan of Drew; sister Rita Cole and husband Jim of Calhoun City; grandchildren, Karen, Reed and Robert; great-grandchildren Ethan, Emily and Ella; sister-in-law and special friend Annette McCain of Cleveland; daughter and son-in-law Beverly and Mark Williams of Cleveland; the beloved Hudson, Waldrup and Palmer families, as well as her numerous nieces and nephews who were so loved by their Aunt Deanie and her beloved church family and friends.

Memorials may be made to the Morrison Chapel Baptist Church Youth Department, 196 Morrison Chapel Road, Cleveland, MS 38732.

