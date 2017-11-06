Jessie Steven Herring, 28, of Ruleville passed away Friday, November 3, 2017, at the Bolivar Medical Center.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, November 8, 2017, from 5-7 p.m.at Cleveland Funeral Home in Cleveland.

Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Thursday, November 9, 2017, at Parks Baptist Church in Glendora. Interment will follow in the Lehrton Cemetery in Ruleville.

Reverend Van Lott will officiate the services.

Steven was born May 2, 1989, in Ruleville to Daniel and Michele Neel Herring Sr. He grew up in Drew and attended North Sunflower Academy. He married Candace Presley on July 10, 2016 at Parks Baptist Church in Glendora. Steven worked for several years for the State of Mississippi road department. He was currently employed by Cook Drilling Company. He was an avid hunter and fisherman who loved his family dearly. Steven was a member of Parks Baptist Church.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents Doyle and Betty Neel, Jessie╩Frank Herring; great-grandparents Phillip and Laura Herring; and a son Jessie Rylin Herring.

Steven is survived by his wife Candace P. Herring of Ruleville; children Maggie Crumley Herring, Roslin Herring and Jessie Herring, all of Ruleville; father Daniel Dale Herring Sr. and wife Fran of Ruleville; mother Michele Neel Herring of Indianola; brother Daniel Dale Herring Jr. of Portland, TN; and grandparents Joe and Cora Leigh Morris of Drew.

