Justin Brett Flowers, 30, of Cleveland passed away Thursday, November 2, 2017, in Grenada County.

Visitation will be held Thursday, November 9, 2017, from 5-7 p.m. at Cleveland Funeral Home in Cleveland.

Funeral Services will be held Friday, November 10, 2017, at 1 p.m. in the Cleveland Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be in the New Cleveland Cemetery. Rev. Chris Gentry will officiate the services.

Justin was born on September 21, 1987, to Howard and Sandra (Farmer) Flowers in Cleveland. Justin attended Pace Christian Academy. He worked for Cives Steel before joining the team at Peacock Irrigation Service. Justin married Traci Wilkerson on September 21, 2016. He was a member of Pace Pentecostal Church. Justin loved his trade of welding. He enjoyed making duck blinds, hunting, fishing and being around his friends and family. Justin also shared a special bond with his dog, Zelda.

Justin was preceded in death by his grandparents Clarence & Emma Flowers.

Pallbearers will be Steve Ray, Michael Adrian Dye, Clint Fausnight, Jay Sullinger, Todd Sullinger and Ed Gilbert.

Honorary pallbearers will be Frankie Farmer, Colby Chrismond, Buddy Lowery, Jason Bassie and Chris Flowers.

Justin is survived by wife Traci Wilkerson Flowers of Cleveland; father, Howard (Tammy) Flowers of Merigold; mother, Sandra Flowers of Cleveland; daughter, McKenzie Berryhill of Cleveland; brothers Brandon Flowers of Boyle and Bryant Flowers of Cleveland; grandparents Frank and Sandra Farmer of Gould, AR. He also leaves a host of aunts, uncles and cousins.

