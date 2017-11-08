Maurice Eugene Johnson died Thursday, November 2, 2017, in Memphis, TN.

Funeral service will be held at noon Saturday, November 11, 2017, at United Family Life Center in Cleveland with Elder Joshua Clark officiating. Burial will follow in Westlawn Memorial Garden in Cleveland.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to M.J. Ford & Son Funeral Home in Memphis, TN.

Mr. Johnson was born on August 2, 1976, in Cleveland to Bosey “Tag” Johnson and the late Lee Audrey Johnson.

He was preceded in death by his mother Lee Audrey Johnson; and a brother Fred Johnson Sr.

Survivors include father Bosey “Tag” Johnson; stepmother Bettie Williams; son Kylin Markiese Johnson of Memphis; daughters Jalisa Nicole Wilson and Zoe Annalise Johnson, both of Memphis; siblings Sharon Johnson of Detroit, Andrew Johnson of Memphis, Stevie Johnson of Dallas, Adeyinka Johnson of Memphis; Carla Wilson of Kansas City, KS, Terry Bell of Winstonville, Toya Adams and Niya Royster, both of Memphis, LaShon Anderson of Fayetteville, N.C., Tracey Williams of Cleveland, and Christina Williams of Atlanta, GA.