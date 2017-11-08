Harvey L. Span, 64, died Monday, November 6, 2017, at Bolivar Medical Center in Cleveland.

Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, November 11, 2017, at McEvans High School in Shaw with Rev. Dexter Nailor officiating. Burial will be in Springhill Cemetery in Shaw.

Visitation will be from 2-6 p.m. Friday, November 10, 2017, at Byas Funeral Home in Cleveland.

Survivors include wife Catherine Span of Shaw; sons Harvey L. Span Jr. of West Memphis, AR, and Harvey E. Green of Houston; daughters Silva Williams of Indianola, Jewel Pointer of Lancaster, TX, Linda Robinson of Dallas, Breanda and Rena Span of Shaw and Glenda Burton of Cordova; brothers David Paine of Memphis; sisters Mary Davis of Peoria, Margaret Johnson of Indianola and Ruthie Johnson of Shaw; 14 grandchildren; and 1 great-grandchild.