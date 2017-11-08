Ethel C. Pearine, 87, of Duncan died Thursday, November 2, 2017, at Delta Rehab Healthcare Center in Cleveland.

Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, November 11, 2017, at Byas Funeral Home in Cleveland with burial in Delta Heights Cemetery in Cleveland.

Visitation will be from 2-6 p.m. Friday, November 10, 2017, at the funeral home.

Survivors include husband Roosevelt Hall; daughters Chewanda and Sharon Pearine of Milwaukee, WI, Carol Pearine of Pearl and Debra P. Sanders of Harbor Springs, MI; sisters Mary Lilly Jenkins of Chicago; 6 grandchildren; and 1 great-grandchild.