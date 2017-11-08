Mary Jay Dinwiddie Snyder, longtime resident of Gunnison, passed away in Panama City, FL, on Friday, November 3, 2017.

Visitation will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday, November 11, 2017, at the Gunnison Methodist Church.

A Memorial Service for Mary Jay Snyder will follow at 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 11, 2017, at Gunnison Methodist Church in Gunnison.

Mrs. Snyder was born on January 30, 1927, in Faxon, TN, to Eulah Parker and Harold Dinwiddie. Upon her graduation from high school, she entered Memphis State University, now the University of Memphis, where she earned a B.S. degree. On May 13, 1927, she married Jesse Rufus Snyder, who predeceased her. They were blessed with one son Jesse Herman Snyder II of Panama City, FL. Mrs. Snyder, a life-long Methodist, was a long time member of Gunnison United Methodist Church. She was also a member of the Mississippi Delta Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution.

Mary Jay furthered her education at Delta State University where she earned a Master’s Degree. For twenty-five years, she was a much beloved and well-respected teacher in a number of public and private schools in Bolivar County. For thirteen years she was librarian at Gunnison. Up until her last few years it brought her great joy to keep in touch with her many former students.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Jesse Rufus Snyder; and one brother, Parker Dinwiddie.

She is survived by a son Jesse Herman Snyder II (Shelly) of Panama City, FL; two grandsons Jesse Rufus Snyder II (Christy) of Panama City, FL, and David Christopher Snyder of Los Angeles, CA; nieces Linda Dinwiddie of Memphis, TN, and Bonnie Bell MacNaughton of Atlanta, GA; nephews Marvin Alden Bell, Jr. of Duncan and Parker Dinwiddie of Memphis, TN.

In memory of Mrs. Snyder, the family requests that donations be made to the Gunnison United Methodist Church and mailed to 8517 Highway 1, Duncan, MS 38740.