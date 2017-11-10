Latialue N. Hamer, 33, of St. Louis, formerly of Drew, died November 2, 2017, at St. Louis University Hosptial.

Funeral service will be Saturday, November 11, 2017, at Byas Funeral Home in Ruleville with Dr. Billy Willis officiating. Burial will follow in Drew Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 2-6 p.m. Friday, November 10, 2017, at the funeral home.

Survivors include father Dale Hamer of Kansas City, MO; mother Emma Hamer of Drew; sons Jayvion Christopher Moore and Jamarion Davance Roberts, both of Drew; daughters Jewel Aliyah Roberts and Jamiyah Aubrey Hamer, both of Drew; and bothers Reginal Wilson and Vernell Wilson, both of Memphis, and Christopher Wilson of Drew.