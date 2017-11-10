Aaron Sanders, 72, of Los Angeles, CA, formerly of Duncan, died Thursday, November 2, 2017.

Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, November 11, 2017, at Second Pleasant Valley M.B. Church in Duncan with Rev. Jefferick Butler officiating. Burial will follow in Second Baptist Cemetery under the direction of W.S. Brandon Mortuary in Cleveland.

Survivors include his wife Shirley Wade Sanders of Los Angeles, CA; children Erica Sanders, Lisa Heard and Tony Heard; four grandchildren; siblings Lee Dora Ross, Walter B. Sanders, Moses Sanders and Ivory Sanders, all of Duncan, Simon Sanders of Chicago, Daisy Lee Tolliver of Shelby, and Charlie Sanders and Edgar Sanders, both of Elkhart, IN.