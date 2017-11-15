Mancle Thomas McGovern Jr., 75, passed away Sunday, November 12, 2017, at his son's home in Pope.

Mr. McGovern is the widower of the late Janice Melbena Cowgill McGovern.

Funeral services were at 1 p.m. Wednesday, November 15, 2017, in the Martin Willingham Memorial Chapel of Wells Funeral Home with a committal service following at 4 p.m. in the North Cleveland Cemetery.

The family received friends Tuesday, November 14, 2017, from 5-8 p.m. at Wells Funeral Home.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers, include Bill Walker, Mancle McGovern III, Wes Walker, Austin Walker, Gabriel Walker and Dillon Hood.

Tom was born February 24, 1942, in Cleveland to the late Mancle Thomas McGovern Sr. and Jewel Browning McGovern.

He was a woodworker by trade and member of the Church of Christ.

Survivors include three sons Marc T. McGovern of Sardis, John F. McGovern of Pope, Heath McGovern of Sardis; sister Ann Walker of Southaven; six grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.