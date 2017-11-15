Linda Faye Jenkins Diamond, 70, of Rosedale passed away Sunday, November 12, 2017, at her home.

Visitation was held Wednesday, November 15, 2017, from 10-11 a.m. at Cleveland Funeral Home in Cleveland. Graveside service immediately followed in Beulah Cemetery.

Linda was born on September 14, 1947, to Nathaniel "Joe" and Dolly Moore Jenkins in Gunnison. She graduated from Rosedale High School in 1965. She married Samuel Diamond on December 11, 1971, in Greenville. Samuel and Linda lived in St. Louis, MO, and also in Kentucky for 8 years before moving back to Mississippi. Linda worked in Home Health for a number of years until 1991 when she retired.

Linda was preceded in death by her parents Nathaniel "Joe" Jenkins and Dolly Moore Jenkins; and her brother Larry Nathaniel Jenkins Sr.

Pallbearers were Jerry Jenkins, Joseph Jenkins, Ellis Jenkins, Paul Cannady Jr., Len Hamilton and Jonathan Jenkins.

Linda is survived by her husband of almost 46 years Samuel Diamond of Rosedale; brother Jerry Jenkins of Cleveland; 3 nephews; 2 nieces; and a host of great-nieces, great-nephews and cousins.

Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society P.O. Box 22478 Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital 501 St Jude Place Memphis, TN 38501.

