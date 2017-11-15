Damien Lee, stillborn, of Rosedale died Sunday, November 12, 2017, at Bolivar Medical Center in Cleveland.

Graveside service will be at 3 p.m. Friday, November 17, 2018, at Mount Pleasant Cemetery in Beulah, under the direction of T.L. Redmond Funeral Home in Cleveland.

Reverend Clarence Giles will officiate.

Survivors include parents Don Lee Sr. and Shequial Taylor, both of Rosedale; brothers Don Lee Jr., Jakybrin R. Jones and Myron J. Banks, all of Rosedale; sisters Diamond Lee of Southaven, Shakiya Lee and Shaniya Lee, both of Rosedale; paternal grandparents Mary Lee and Don Turner, both Rosedale; maternal grandparents Lester Wilson of Nantucket, MA, and Dianne Taylor of Gunnison; great-grandparents David Williams and Daisy Mae Williams, both of Rosedale, and Katie Pope of Symond.

He was preceded in death by his brother Donovan Lee; great-grandparents Mr. Albert Turner Sr. and Lee Annie Turner, Annie Mae Lee and Webster Lee.

