Earl Washington, 82, peacefully passed away Wednesday, November 15, 2017, in Lexington KY.

He leaves behind Mercy, his loving wife of 28 years; son Karl of Lexington; son Paul of Atlanta; daughter-in law Laura; grandchildren Ethan, Graham, Zachary, and Sydney, siblings Laura (Charles) Dow, Travis (Faye), Doug (Gwen); sister-in-law Melba Washington, Sara (Eddy) Longale and Edwin Washington.

Earl was predeceased by his brother Ralph and parents Earl and Arbeth.

Earl was born in the Delta in Mississippi, a fertile area for influencing creative thought in various art forms including his passion for painting and music. He served in the US army for 3 years. After graduating from the University of Southern Mississippi with a Ph.D. in psychology, he worked for 20 years in Public Health Service, as a commissioned officer in the Bureau of Prisons.

A beloved man with an exemplary life story, he will be missed by many.

Visitation is at noon Saturday, November 18, 2017, followed by funeral service at 1 p.m. at Cleveland Funeral Home.

The family would like to express their gratitude to the Caregivers at VA Home Health, Hospice at VA, and Best Friends, all in Lexington, KY.