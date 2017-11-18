Earl Washington, 82
-
- font size decrease font size increase font size
Earl Washington, 82, peacefully passed away Wednesday, November 15, 2017, in Lexington KY.
He leaves behind Mercy, his loving wife of 28 years; son Karl of Lexington; son Paul of Atlanta; daughter-in law Laura; grandchildren Ethan, Graham, Zachary, and Sydney, siblings Laura (Charles) Dow, Travis (Faye), Doug (Gwen); sister-in-law Melba Washington, Sara (Eddy) Longale and Edwin Washington.
Earl was predeceased by his brother Ralph and parents Earl and Arbeth.
Earl was born in the Delta in Mississippi, a fertile area for influencing creative thought in various art forms including his passion for painting and music. He served in the US army for 3 years. After graduating from the University of Southern Mississippi with a Ph.D. in psychology, he worked for 20 years in Public Health Service, as a commissioned officer in the Bureau of Prisons.
A beloved man with an exemplary life story, he will be missed by many.
Visitation is at noon Saturday, November 18, 2017, followed by funeral service at 1 p.m. at Cleveland Funeral Home.
The family would like to express their gratitude to the Caregivers at VA Home Health, Hospice at VA, and Best Friends, all in Lexington, KY.