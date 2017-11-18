Mrs. Peggy Sue Canady Tyson, 66, of Merigold passed away on November 15, 2017, at Shelby Nursing and Rehab.

Visitation will be from 1-2 p.m. Sunday, November 19, 2017, at Ray Funeral Home.

A Memorial Service will follow at 2 p.m. Sunday, November 19, 2017, at Ray Funeral Home with Bro. Bob Hill officiating.

Peggy was born on December 14, 1950, to Henry B. Canady and Clara Maebell Milan Canady in Shelby. On April Fool’s Day in 1994, she married her beloved husband Charles Douglas Tyson at Dennis Landing on the Mississippi River. Peggy loved to play bingo and the slot machines at the casino. She enjoyed being outdoors and especially enjoyed fishing with her husband. She listened to country music and would often be seen crocheting since it was her favorite pass time.

She is preceded in death by her parents Henry Canady and Clara Edwards; and her brother Bobby Canady.

Mrs. Tyson is survived by her husband Charles Tyson of Merigold; children Samuel Caldwell (Maggie) of California, John Caldwell (Pam) of Water Valley and Tony Hobson (D.J.) of Indianola; grandchildren John Michael Caldwell of Water Valley; and siblings JoAnne Lambert of McComb, Mary McKienzie of Jackson, Betty Gibbs (Jimmy) of Carrolton, GA, Loyd Canady (Diane) of Benoit, Jimmy Canady of Boyle, David Canady (Brenda) of Shaw, Stanley Canady (Brenda) of Shelby and Janet Trawick (Steve) of Arkansas.

