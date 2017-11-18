Kelvin Devell Hall, 47, died November 8, 2017, at St. Francis of Memphis. Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, November 18, 2017, at United Baptist Church in Cleveland with Rev. D. Baker officiating. Burial will follow in Westlawn Cemetery in Cleveland. Visitation will be from 2-5 p.m. Friday, November 17, 2017, with family hour from 5-6 p.m. at Byas Funeral Home in Cleveland and an hour prior to the service Saturday. Survivors include parents Eugene and Gloria P. Hall of Cleveland; brothers Melvin D. Hall of Cleveland and Dewon L. Hall of Greenville; and sister Annette Brown of Chicago.