Walter McLaurin, 64, of Cleveland died November 13, 2017, at Bolivar Medical Center in Cleveland. Funeral service will be at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, November 18, 2017, at New Life Church in Renova with Bishop Roderick Mitchell officiating. Burial will be in Delta Heights Cemetery in Cleveland. Visitation will be from 2-6 p.m. Friday, November 17, 2017, at Byas Funeral Home in Cleveland. Survivors include his wife Lebirda McLaurin of Cleveland; sons Charles Hand of Pearl, Samuel Hand and Walter McLaurin of Cleveland, Larry and Terry Hand, Undra McLaurin of Memphis and Alex Hand of Temptonville, TN; daughters Carol Haire of Memphis and Robin McLaurin; brothers David McLaurin of Milwaukee, James McLaurin of Shelby and Henry McLaurin of Detroit; sisters Inez Williams of Cleveland, Ora D. Sanders of Cleveland, Diane Williams of Cleveland, Rosie Lee Clark of Shelby, Leola Burns of Mound Bayou, Jackie Caston of Shelby and Gail Turner of Austin; and one great-grandchild.