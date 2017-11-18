Helen C. Gaston, 43, of Duncan died Friday, November 10, 2017, at her home. Funeral service will be at noon Saturday, November 18, 2017, at The Place of Prayer Church in Shelby with Rev. Jeffrey Butler officiating. Burial will follow in Pilgrim Chapel Cemetery in Winstonville. Visitation will be from 1-5 p.m. Friday, November 17, 2017, at T.L. Redmon Funeral Home in Cleveland. Survivors include brothers Earnest, Roy and Michael Caston, all of Duncan, Deon Caston of Shelby, C.W. Landon and Charles Caston, both of Elkhart, IN, R.T. Caston of Chicago, IL, Willie James Caston of Bobo and Arthur Lee Caston of Duncan; sisters Rosemary Pippins of Shelby, Tammie Caston of Shelby, Elnora Flipps of Milwaukee, WI, Lynell Jones of Elkhart, IN, Annie Langon and Lillie Mae Langon, both of Chicago, IL. Online guestbook may be viewed and signed at www.tlredmonfuneralhome.com