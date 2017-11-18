Bertha L. Marion, 79, of Shelby died Friday, November 10, 2017. Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, November 18, 2017, at Church of Christ in Mound Bayou with Dr. Harvey Jackson officiating. Burial will be in Harris Family Memorial Gardens in Deeson. Visitation will be from 2-6 p.m. Friday, November 17, 2017, at Byas Funeral Home in Shelby and beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday at the church. Bertha (Harris) Marion was born June 5, 2017, in Rosedale to the late John and Ella Mae Harris. She confessed her faith in Chris at an early age under the leadership of Rev. T.B. Bronner of New Bethel Baptist Church in Perthshire. She later moved her membership to Lampton Street Church of Christ in Mound Bayou, under the leadership of Dr. Harvey Jackson. On April 11, 1967, Bertha was joined in Holy Matrimony to the late Jesse Marion. That same year, she attended Shelby High School, where she received her GED. She later attended Mississippi Valley State University. After completing her education, she became a teacher for the Bolivar County Head Start Program in Gunnison. She was also employed with the Sewing Factory in Ruleville. She continued her career with Mr. Quik/Double Quick in Shelby, which last for 21 years until her retirement in 1996. She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; brothers Oscar David Harris, Rufus Harris, Bennie Harris, Nathan Harris and James Harris; sisters Minnie Pearl Brown and Willie Mae Lower; and a daughter Vernell Johnson. Survivors include sons Robert (Shirley) Harris of Shelby, Patrick (Carolyn) Marion of Ridgeland, Wendell Smith of Texas, Leonard Brown of New York and Terry (Paulette) Warfield of Jackson; daughters Helen (Harold) Harris-Jason of Cleveland, OH, Cynthia Marion of Arlington, TX, and Taleda Marion of Cleveland; 14 grandchildren Jaswenda McCoy, Robert (Tiffany) Harris, Jessica (Martavis) Atkins, Jamelia Harris, Carrie Burton, Justin Warfield, Patrick Marion Jr., Xavier Marion, Nathina Marion, Jasmine Stewart, Taliyah Marion, Trevon Marion, Xavier Phillips Jr., and Zakiya Harris; 12 great-grandchildren Donovan, Kinterrius, Isaiah, Moriah, Kempton Kayden, Janiya, Anthony Jr., Eva, Joseph Jr., and Zach; brothers John Harris of Cleveland, OH, Rev. Charles Lawrence (Cynthia) Harris of Shelby, Henry Harris of Deeson and Tommy (Ann) Harris of Mound Bayou; sister Ella Mae Brown of Chicago, IL; brother-in-law Roosevelt Marrion of Milwaukee; sisters-in-law Minie Harris McCleary of Clarksdale and Laura Harris of Cleveland, OH; 2 nieces; 1 nephew; one grandson that she reared, Leona Stokes, Ida Harris, John Harris III, Romeral McCoy; and a host of other nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.