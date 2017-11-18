Curtis Eugene Lofton, 73, of Cleveland passed away Tuesday November 14, 2017 at his home. Visitation was Thursday, November 16, 2017, from 6-8 p.m. at Cleveland Funeral Home. Funeral service was Friday, November 17, 2017, at 10 a.m. in the Cleveland Funeral Home Chapel. Burial followed in the North Cleveland Cemetery. Rev. Gabby Hays and Rev. Ed Hall officiated the services. Curtis was born September 20, 1944, in Shaw to Nolan Lofton and Grace Price Lofton. He graduated from Benoit High School. He enlisted in the army in 1966. He married Janis Rush on March 27, 1970, in Shaw. Curtis worked at the Gypsum Mill in Greenville for a number of years. He began working for Lyons Catfish Farm in 1979 until he retired. Curtis loved to coon and deer hunt. He was of the Baptist faith. Curtis was preceded in death by his parents, Nolan Lofton and Grace Price Lofton; two brothers, Leroy and Jerry Lofton. Pallbearers were Larry Johnson, Mike Lofton, Butch Lofton, Terry Lofton, Danny Lofton, Shawn Lofton, Marcie Mullins, Edward Lofton and Darron Lofton. Curtis is survived by his wife of 47 years Janis Rush Lofton of Cleveland; son Christopher (Celeste) Lofton of Cleveland; sister Jane Lofton Simmons of Magnolia; granddaughter Anna Bryant Lofton of Cleveland. He also leaves a host of nieces and nephews to cherish his memory. Online guest register may be viewed and signed at www.clevelandfuneralhome.net.