Larry Davis, 71, died November 8, 2017, at his home. Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, November 18, 2017, at Vernon Memorial Apostolic Faith Church with Elder Williams Cummings officiating. Burial will be in Merigold Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 2-5 p.m. Friday, November 17, 2017, with family hour from 5-6 p.m. at Brinson Funeral Home in Cleveland. Another visitation will be prior to the service Saturday beginning at 10 a.m. Survivors include children Larry Griffin (Felicia) of Jacksonville, FL, Lisa Davis-Sanders (Stanley) of Summit, Dorsett Davis of Jackson, TN, and Brenda Burnett (David) of Memphis; siblings Willie Lee Warren of Mound Bayou, Pearline Davis and Linda Faye Davis, both of Chicago, IL, James Weatherspoon of Los Angeles, CA, Charlene Finely of Flint, MI, Alphonso Weatherspoon of Nashville, TN, Edward Weatherspoon of Clarksville, TN, Charles Edward Weatherspoon of Winstonville, Larry Weatherspoon of Flint, MI, Patricia Lavalais of Lawrenceville, GA, Thomas Lee Weatherspoon of Plaquemine, LA; Audrey Robinson of Winstonville, Ceasar Weatherspoon of Los Angeles, CA, and Sherae Gillespie of Snellville, GA, and many grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.