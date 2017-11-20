Arthur “Artie” Eugene Nute, 72, was received into heaven on Wednesday, November 15, 2017, in Brighton, TN.

He was born May 9, 1945, in Memphis, TN, to Juanita Baird Nute and Lewis Sinclair Nute. He graduated from Linn High School, earned a bachelor’s degree from University of Mississippi, obtained a masters degree in education from Delta State University, and completed various coursework at Mid-America and New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminaries. Artie worked as a bi-vocational pastor and school teacher/coach/administrator for many years in various schools and towns in Mississippi. He was a long-time pastor at Dockery Baptist Church in Cleveland, MS, and during that time, he was the headmaster at Bayou Academy from 1985-1991. Prior to his role at Bayou, he also worked as a headmaster at Clarksdale Baptist School. After relocating to Memphis, in 1991, he committed to full time ministry. At his death, he was active pastor of True Word Baptist Church in Arlington, TN. Simultaneously, he was the president and founder of Artie Nute Ministry, Inc., a Christian organization dedicated to preaching the gospel and providing resources for individuals struggling with addictions and mental health issues. Artie had an uncanny ability to connect with people in a deep and positive manner, and he had many, many friends.

He is survived by his wife, Dr. Nancy Earnheart Nute; daughters Courtney Nute Moore (Jonathan) and Victoria “Tori” Baird Nute; granddaughter Charlotte Moore; brother Charles “Chic” Nute and sister Barbara Crockett Springer; God-daughter and niece Angie Springer Brents; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Family, friends, and others whose lives Artie touched are invited to the Covington Funeral Home at 3499 Hwy 51 South, Covington, TN, 38019 and Memorial Park Cemetery, 5668 Poplar Ave, Memphis, TN 38119.

Visitation will take place in Covington on Monday, November 20, 2017, from 5-7 p.m.

His memorial service will be conducted in Covington on Tuesday, November 21, 2017, at 10 a.m., with burial to follow in Memphis.

The family requests that any memorials be sent to Artie Nute Ministry, Inc., St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, or True Word Baptist Church. His friends may sign the online guestbook at www.covingtonfuneralhome.com