Leigh Anne Williams Marquis, 55, of Cleveland passed away on Saturday, November 18, 2017, at her home.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, November 21, 2017, from 9-11 a.m. at Cleveland Funeral Home.

Funeral Services will follow at 11 a.m. in the Cleveland Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be at the New Cleveland Cemetery. Bro. Steve Huber will officiate the services.

Leigh Anne was born on June 21, 1962, to Jimmy Ray and Mary Nell (Land) Williams in Cleveland. She married James Gary Marquis, Jr. on March 13, 1999 in Cleveland. She was a 1980 Cleveland High School Graduate. She graduated from Delta State University with BS in Business Administration in 1984. Leigh Anne started work at the age of 18 with her father at the Delta State University Book Store. She then merged into the US Post Office on the Delta State Campus where she obtained Postmaster; she retired after 26 years of service. After her retirement she worked part time for Nehi Bottling and Company in Cleveland. Leigh Anne was a member of Immanuel Baptist Church. She was an avid follower of Delta State sports. Leigh Anne was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and aunt. Her greatest joy was spoiling her grandchildren and nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her father Jimmy Ray Williams.

She is survived by husband of 18 years, James Gary Marquis Jr. of Cleveland; mother Mary Nell Land Williams of Cleveland; daughter Evelyn Denise (Chris) Hudson of Shaw; sister Meg (Harry) Howarth of Cleveland; sister Jennifer (Trent) LaMastus of Cleveland; 4 grandchildren Austin Smith, Ryan Smith, Jacob Hudson, and Kameron Hudson; nieces and nephews; Lee (Brittany) Howarth and their children Trace, Brynn and Faith Howarth, Will (Cathy) Howarth and their children Avery Carter and Harrison Howarth, Claire Howarth (Sy) Wilson and their children, Sam Harris and Charlotte Wilson, Laura Howarth (Reed) Abraham and their children, Strickland and Mary Grace Abraham and Trent, Tuck and Megan LaMastus.

Pallbearers are Ryan Smith, Jacob Hudson, Lee Howarth, Will Howarth, Sy Wilson, Reed Abraham, Trent LaMastus and Tuck LaMastus.

Memorials may be made to the Delta State University Athletic Department c/o Development Office Box 3141 DSU Cleveland, MS 38733.

