Katherine Ann Sellers Lee, daughter of the late Lewis Felton "Fat" Sellers and Josie Wilma Spivey Sellers, was born February 14, 1940, in Shaw.

She departed this life November 16, 2017, in Calico Rock, AR, at the age of 77 years, 9 months 2 days.

She graduated from Shaw High School and later attended Delta State University in Cleveland. She was united in marriage to Paul William Lee on November 1, 1959, and together they raised three children. She spent her life as a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother, homemaker and friend. She traveled extensively with her husband and family on his military assignments. She worked as a librarian and a variety store manager in her hometown of Shaw. She retired from Walmart and volunteered at the Manna House in Melbourne, AR. She was of the Baptist faith and an active member of Midway Baptist Church in Melbourne.

She is survived by her husband of 58 years Paul Lee of Melbourne; two daughters and two sons-in-law Terri and Frank Stampf of Colorado Springs, CO, and Patti and Eric Smith of Melbourne, AR; one son and daughter-in-law Danny and Heidi Lee of Jacksonville, NC; two brothers: Willie Sellers and Lewis Sellers both of Shaw; two sisters: Evelyn Fuxa of Ft. Lupton, CO, and Mary Coker of Clinton; six grandchildren Zach Watkins and wife Caitlyn, Ben Lee, Rebecca Lee, Hunter Smith, Erica Smith and Bailey Smith and a host of other relatives and many good friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Visitation will be Monday, November 20, 2017, from 6-8 p.m. at Eddie’s Family Funeral Home in Melbourne.

Funeral service will be Tuesday, November 21, 2017, at 2 p.m. at Howard Memorial Funeral Chapel with Gene Baird officiating. Burial will be at Combs Cemetery.