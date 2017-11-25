Mr. Tully Gene Lewis, 91, of Cleveland, MS, passed away on November 21, 2017, in Brandon, MS. Visitation will be held from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. on Friday, November 24, 2017, at St. Luke United Methodist Church in Cleveland. Celebration of Life Services will follow at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, November 24, 2017, at St. Luke United Methodist Church with Rev. Dr. Jonathan Speegle officiating. Interment will be in North Cleveland Cemetery. Gene was born on March 22, 1926, to Tully Galloway Lewis and Eugenia Reid Lewis in Rose Hill, MS. On August 6, 1961, he married his beloved wife, Beulah Fae Hester in Cleveland, MS. Gene proudly served his country in the Navy then went on to work as an electrician eventually owning his own company. He enjoyed watching sports and especially his favorite team, the Braves. GeneÕs faith was strong and church was very important to him. He was one of the founding members of St. Luke United Methodist Church in Cleveland, MS. His primary motivation was helping others, especially in their time of need. Gene worked hard but laughed even harder. He is preceded in death by his parents, Tully Galloway Lewis and Eugenia Reid Lewis; and sister, Arlease Young Lewis. Mr. Lewis is survived by his spouse, Beulah Fae Lewis of Cleveland, MS; children, Alice Lewis Ackermann (Lynn) of Rossville, TN, and Alton Gene Lewis (Kathy) of Brandon, MS; grandchildren, Andrew Toney-Noland (Caroline) of Nepal, Allyn Hillerman (Andrew) of Memphis, TN, Britni Corrigan (Sean) of Collierville, TN, Kit Ackermann (Brittani) of Boston, MA, Ryan Edwards (Brittany) of Brandon, MS, and Lauren Edwards of Jackson, MS; and great-grandchildren, Jayce and Ainsley of Brandon, MS and Riley Corrigan of Collierville, TN. Pallbearers will be Lynn Ackermann, Jim Burdine, Bob Card, Andrew Hillerman, Glynn Neal, and Adam Williams. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations or memorials be made to St. Luke United Methodist Church in Cleveland, MS. To view and sign the online guestbook, go to www.rayfuneralhome.net